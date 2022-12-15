Obituary - Sherry Wiggins

GROVETOWN, Ga. -- Sherry Wiggins, age 68, of Grovetown, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Augusta University Medical Center after an extended illness.Sherry was born on April 9, 1954, at Ramey Air Force Base in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, to Paul and Rita (Wilson) Clutter.She spent her childhood living abroad before settling in Statesboro, Ga., in her teens.She graduated from Statesboro High School in 1973 and remained in the Statesboro area until 2001.She was passionate about her career and worked in the banking industry for over 40 years, initially at First Bulloch Bank in Statesboro and later at Georgia Bank and Trust in Augusta.Sherry possessed a deep love of animals and always had a dog or cat by her side.Most recently, she took pride in being a devoted "MeeMaw" to her beloved granddaughters.Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, the aforementioned Paul and Rita Clutter.She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mindy and Raj Sivasubramanian of San Francisco, Calif.; two granddaughters, Darci and Ciara Sivasubramanian; an honorary daughter, Jenny Taylor of Fort Worth, Texas; an honorary sister, Erma Taylor of Fort Worth, Texas; and numerous friends and loved ones.A memorial service celebrating Sherry's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Evans, Ga.Memorial contributions can be made in Sherry's honor to the CSRA Humane Society via mail at 425 Wood Street, Augusta, GA 30904; or online at https://csra-hs.com/page/donate.Statesboro Herald, December 16, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



