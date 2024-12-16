Obituary - Sheila Marie Crawford Clark

PORTAL, Ga. -- Sheila Marie Crawford Clark, of Portal, Georgia, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2024, at her residence.

Born in Winter Park, Florida, Sheila was the beloved daughter of Walter Harold Crawford and Norma “Bunny” Smith Crawford.

A cherished member of the staff at Baby CJ’s Rib Shack in Portal, Sheila was admired by her co-workers, customers and the entire Portal community for her warmth, kindness and dedication.

She was of the Church of God faith and found joy in simple pleasures, especially watching Wheel of Fortune.

Sheila was known for her selflessness and unwavering love for taking care of others, a legacy she leaves behind in the lives she touched.

In addition to her parents, Sheila was preceded in death by her husband, Randy; and her sister, Carla Goff.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kristina and Shawn Tidwell of Kissimmee, Florida; her two sons, Dalton Edward Clark and Cody Clark, both of Portal; her two adored grandchildren, Brianna Tidwell and Makenna Tidwell; her brother, Robert Crawford, and his wife, Cindy, of Metter; as well as several loving nieces and nephews.

A funeral service to honor Sheila’s life will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, in Metter.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.

Friends are invited to leave their memories and condolences in the guestbook. Arrangements are in the care of Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.

Arrangements are in the care of Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.





Statesboro Herald, December 17, 2024

Statesboro Herald, December 17, 2024




