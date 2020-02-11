Obituary - Sharlene Locker Wall

Sharlene Locker Wall, 75, died on Monday, February 10th, at her home in Columbus, Georgia.She was born on July 7, 1944, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Harry and Louise Locker.On October 05, 1963, she married the love of her life, Jerry Kent Wall of Phoenix, Arizona.She is survived by Jerry, their two children, Michael Shane Wall (Marie Wall) and Heather Wall Garrett (Todd Garrett), and five grandchildren.Sharlene supported Jerry in his long career as an officer in the Army, which took them to several places around the globe from Phoenix to Korea, before they retired in Columbus, Ga., their home for over 40 years.She loved the military and the community it provided her family during Jerry’s many deployments.Sharlene was passionate about family. Grandchildren, Avery, Meyers, Sophie, Camille and Lucy, all enjoyed visiting with Sharlene, playing cards and swimming in her backyard.She loved entertaining and found much joy in cooking. Sharing laughs, food and wine around the dinner table with her family was her favorite pastime.As an active member of her local community, Sharlene volunteered for local programs for many years. She was also an award-winning needle pointer and skilled oil and acrylic painter. She played bridge and established long-term friendships with her bridge and needle-point groups. She often spoke of the cherished support they provided throughout her years as a mother and wife. Her other passions included Clemson football, her cat, Leo, and Jeopardy.At Sharlene’s request, a private family service will be held.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Family Support (www.woundedwarriorfamilysupport.com) in honor of her husband's service or a donation to the Alzheimer's Associations (www.act.alz.org) is preferred.Statesboro Herald, February 12, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



