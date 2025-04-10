Obituary - Sean Edward Orsefski

ERIE, Pa. -- Sean Edward Orsefski was born on December 27th, 1971, in Erie, Pa. He was the son of Gerald Orsefski and Marlene Bailey (Orsefski). Sean passed into rest awaiting the Lord's day on March 30th, 2025, of undetermined causes at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa. Sean resided in Erie, Pa.

Sean was a talented guitarist, songwriter, drummer and all-around musician with lifelong aspirations of being a "rock star." Sean was also a talented residential painter, loved hunting and fishing with his dad, was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, nephew, uncle and cousin.

Sean had a big heart for others and helped anyone who was down on their luck. Sean had an unmatched and distinguished ability to tell a story. He had many adventures during his life that included experiences in Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia and Washington state.

Sean is survived by a daughter, Jolene Orsefski Comeau, and husband, Blake, of Edinboro, Pa.; a son, Jesse Orsefski of Statesboro, Ga.; estranged wife, Amanda Warren Orsefski of Statesboro, Ga.; father, Gerald Orsefski of Statesboro, Ga.; sister, Michelle Walker, and husband, Michael, of Statesboro, Ga.; a grandson and many nieces and nephews and cousins. Sean also had a special friend, Kelly Tate, who was with him during many of his adventures.

Sean was preceded in death by his mother, Marlene Bailey (died in 2003).

For those who loved him, Sean was a fierce defender and loyal friend. Our family extends our gratitude, love and prayers to you all during this time.

Sean's favorite Bible verse was Psalm 27, The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life, of whom shall I be afraid?





Statesboro Herald, April 11, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



