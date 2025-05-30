Obituary - Scott Edward Griffith Sr.

Scott Edward Griffith Sr., passed away in Savannah, Ga., on May 29, 2025.

He was born on Aug. 1, 1973 in Bridgeton, N.J., to Linda and William Griffith. He was 51 and resided with his wife Lisa in Brooklet, Ga.

Scott was deeply involved as a firefighter, EMT and active in the Church of Latter Day Saints. He and his wife opened a pet grooming business in Savannah.

He is survived by his wife Lisa, parents Linda and Bill Griffith, children Scott Edward Griffith Jr, in Carson City, Nev., William David Griffith in Claxton, Ga., and Christina Lynn Griffith in Statesboro, Ga.

There will be no funeral or visitation, but a memorial service will be held at the Church of Latter Day Saints in Statesboro Ward, 1526 Fair Road on June 8, 2025 at 6 p.m.

The family requests no flowers, but to please send donations in hi name to the Church of Latter Day Saints for missionary funds.





Statesboro Herald, May 31, 2025

