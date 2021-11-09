Obituary - Sarah Elizabeth "Betty" Jennings

GAINESVILLE -- Sarah Elizabeth "Betty" Jennings of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, All Saints Eve, October 31, 2021.The graveside service was held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Alta Vista Cemetery.The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel.Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Mansfield Jennings; her son, Robert Mansfield Jennings Jr., both of Gainesville, Ga.; and her parents, Horace Zack Smith and Sallie Woodcock Smith of Statesboro; and brother, Horace Zack Smith Jr. of Hilton Head, S.C.She is survived by her daughter, Harriet Jennings Shirley of Old Hickory, Tenn.; her son, Horace Smith Jennings (Ann) of Asheville, N.C.; her grandchildren, Matthew Christopher Meacham (Jennifer) of Rome, Ga.; Savannah Kate Swor (Bobby Link) of Portland, Tenn.; Finnigan Crawford Shirley and Riley Hardin Shirley of Old Hickory, Tenn.; Robert Mansfield Jennings III (Miriam) of West Townshend, Vermont; John Newman Jennings of Atlanta, Ga.; and Catherine Harriet Jennings (Ramsay Quinn) of Naples, Fla.; her two great-grandchildren, Margaret Ellis Meacham of Rome, Ga.; and Ellie Kate Link of Portland, Tenn.; her brother, William Robert Smith of Statesboro, Ga.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Betty was a native of Statesboro, Ga. She graduated cum laude from Wesleyan College in Macon, Ga., and was awarded a teaching fellowship as a student in the Music Department Graduate School at Florida State University.She was a music teacher in the public school system of Sandersville, Ga.; then an elementary school teacher in the DeKalb County School System in Atlanta.She and her husband, Robert Mansfield Jennings, raised their family in Gainesville, where Betty was involved in her church, First United Methodist Church, and later Lakewood Baptist Church, the Gainesville Federated Music Club, the Progressive Arts Study Club, The Junior Service Club, a book club and a garden club, and was a founding member of The Cotillion.The family has requested donations be made to Hall County Relay for Life, American Cancer Society, Attn: Atlanta Office, P.O. Box 1685, Society Key - 6MPPTJ, Atlanta, GA 30301; CARE, Gift Center, P.O. Box 1870, Merrifield, VA 22116-8070, CARE.org; or the charity of your choice.Memorial Park Funeral Home North, Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Drive, is in charge of arrangements.Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.https://www.facebook.com/MemRiversideNorth.Statesboro Herald, November 9, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



