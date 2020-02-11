Obituary - Sandra Kea Thompson

Sandra Kea Thompson, 65, of Statesboro, died early Sunday morning, February 9, 2020, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro.Born in Statesboro, she was a daughter of Donald Kea and Betty Donaldson Kea. She was retired, having worked at Walmart as a cash office clerk, and was a member of LifeSpring Church, Langston Campus.She loved her family and she loved crafts.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Thompson.Surviving are three daughters, Shalah Lee of Metter, Dana Lee (Ricky Canady) of Statesboro and Melissa Lee Hodges (Wight) of Statesboro; her grandchildren, Hunter Aldrich, Ty Aldrich, Worth Porter, Allie Lightsey, Anniston Porter, Ayle Jae Porter, Hunter Canady and Austin Canady; her friends who were like sisters to her, Sue Anderson (Derrell) of Statesboro and Terry Pye of Statesboro; her aunt, Dorothy Donaldson; and several cousins.The memorial service will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 11 o’clock in the morning at LifeSpring Church, Langston Campus, in Statesboro, with Dorsia Atkinson officiating.Remembrances may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 11, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



