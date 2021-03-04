Obituary - Sammie W. Hughes

Sammie W. Hughes, 77, went to be at the right hand of the Father on Monday, March 1, 2021, where we know she was made whole again as promised to us.Sammie’s first love in life was her family. She instilled in us love for our heavenly Father and love for each other.She was a devoted wife to Bill for 55 years. Together they had three children, Rich, Kim and Mike, who made her heart beat and her life whole.She loved spending summers making memories with her grandchildren, Parker, Harrison, Hayden, Morgan and Whitney. Not one holiday would pass without her touching those babies with her special love.Sammie had strength that could carry her family through any trial. Her generous nature touched everyone she knew and many young people considered her to be their “Mama” or “Grandma Sammie”. She cherished each of those children and cared for them with an open, loving heart.Her second love was education. She spent over 30 years educating the soldiers of this great nation and then educating their children at Diamond Elementary and Britain Elementary.She is survived by her husband, William Hughes; two sons and their families, Richard Hughes, Parker Hughes and Morgan Hughes, Mike and Denna Hughes, Harrison Hughes, Hayden Hughes and Whitney Hughes; daughter, Kim Hughes; two brothers, Marvin Wagoner and Richard Wagoner; sister, Patti Granger; as well as several nieces and nephews.The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel.A walk-through visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service.Interment will be in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating at the service will be limited, social-distancing will be observed and the wearing of masks is required to attend.The public is invited to watch the service via livestream at www.facebook.com/cfhbchapel2.Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel.To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carteroglethorpe.com.Statesboro Herald, March 4, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



