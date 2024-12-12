Obituary - Ruth Ann Dukes Thompson

Ruth Ann Dukes Thompson was born December 12, 1936, to parents, Henry and Hessie Keels Dukes, in Savannah, Ga. She transcended this life on November 30, 2024, at the age of 87. She was the second of three children.

Ruth Ann attended the public schools of Chatham County. She was brought to Christ at an early age at Bethel A.M.E. Church under its pastor, the Rev. Bagsby.

After moving to Miami in the mid 1950s, she married George W. Roberts Jr. They were the parents of three children, Terri A., George W. III and Warren N. Roberts (1956-1989). She later married Leon Zanders in 1969 and a son, Maurice E. Zanders, was born to that union. She was married to Wilbert Thompson Sr. for 40 years until her death.

Ruth Ann worked as a nurse in Miami for almost 60 years in both hospital and home settings. She was meticulous in providing care to her patients and showed great warmth and courtesy to them and their families. As a result, she was loved by many and her patients would request her as their nurse whenever the need arose.

Ruth Ann Dukes Thompson was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Hessie Keels Dukes; brothers, Henry Dukes Jr. and Anthony Dukes; a son, Warren Roberts Sr.; and a grandson, Thomas Morgan Jr.

She leaves to cherish her memory and legacy of love: a devoted and loving husband, Wilbert Thompson Sr.; one daughter, Terri Roberts Johnson; two sons, Dr. George W. Roberts III (Dr. Lily McNair) and Maurice E. Zanders; 11 grandchildren. Tomika Morgan Stephens (James), Warren N. Roberts Jr., Chandra Lynette Ruth Roberts (George Rogers), Randall K.M. Roberts, Joshlyn Roberts, Marguerite Kazuko Ruth Roberts, Breyannah Zanders Watts (Antron), Brandi Zanders, Maurice Zanders II, Jordan Zanders and Sydney Zanders; daughter-in-law, Linda Roberts; and a granddaughter in-law, Breana Morgan; two goddaughters, Catherine Jones and Jaden Jackson.

Ruth Ann leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and cousins who are part of the larger Keels' and Dukes' extended family.

A celebration of life graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Mount Zion A.M.E. Church, 10728 Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro, GA 30461. The Rev. Craig R. Tremble, eulogist. Interment will be held at the church cemetery.

Statesboro Herald, December 12, 2024

