Obituary - Rufus Carroll Kirkland

Rufus Carroll Kirkland, 88, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away on September 15, 2024.

He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Rufus was born on March 16, 1936, in Douglas, Georgia, to the late Marvin and Sallie Kirkland.

He married his lifelong love, Valarie (nee Crozier), after graduating from Emory University.

He worked as a dairy farmer, Poultry Health Services sales representative and as a tree farmer in retirement.

He was a proud member of Kiwanis and enjoyed volunteering for the American Red Cross and Bulloch County Elections Board.

Rufus loved his family, working outside and good Southern food. He was always ready for an adventure — fishing on Santee Cooper Lake, canoeing in the Okefenokee Swamp, camping on Cumberland Island, white-water rafting on the Snake River, boating on Jackson Lake and racing golf carts and tractors with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, his children, Angela (Tim), Diana (Mid) and Carroll (Sandi); grandchildren, Caitlin (Adam), Matthew (Jenn), Hannah, Bryant, Sallee and Delaney; and great-grandchildren, Leland, Hadley and Timothy. He is also survived by his brother, Thomas (Gail); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Russell; and sister, Mary Willis.

The family received friends on Wednesday, September 18th, 2024, at Sims Funeral Home in Douglas, GA, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The funeral service was held on Wednesday, September 18th, 2024, in the chapel of Sims Funeral Home in Douglas, GA, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Greg Pope officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and Ogeechee Area Hospice of Statesboro.

Rufus will be remembered for his love of learning and his generous heart.





Statesboro Herald, September 20, 2024

