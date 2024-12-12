Obituary - Ruby Roseann Fordham Williams

Ruby Roseann Fordham Williams, 87, of Brooklet, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.

She was born in Bulloch County on April 7, 1937, to Hugh Dorsey and Vannie Rue Davis Fordham, the eldest of six children.

She was a lifelong resident of Bulloch County and a member of the Class of 1955, the last graduating class of Brooklet High School.

She was a beloved member of Brooklet Community Church, where she was a member of the John Wesley Sunday School Class and a member of the Pillowcase Angels sewing group. She also enjoyed Bingo and Bible Studies with her church family.

Although her skills were many, she is most well known for being an excellent cook and a very talented seamstress. After spending many years as a homemaker and a farmer’s wife, she worked for the JC Penney Company and retired after 20 years of service to be a full-time grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 69 years, Charles Edward Williams; her son, Craig Edward Williams; her parents, Hugh Dorsey and Vannie Rue Davis Fordham; and her brothers, Tommy Fordham, Jeff Fordham and Van Fordham.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Stephen and Rosanna Williams Hoyle; and her granddaughters, Chyann Rose Hoyle and Jade Lee Hoyle (Ty Hamilton). She is also survived by her sister, Jean (Lawrence) Forker of Savannah; and her brother, Dorsey (Sandy) Fordham of Savannah; her sister-in-law, Linda Fordham of Richmond Hill; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Brooklet Community Church.

The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary with Pastor Kirk Hagan officiating. Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Robert Fordham, Kevin Fordham, Joe Fordham, Benjamin Fordham, Hal Cromley and Rob Alford.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Brooklet Community Church, P.O. Box 296, Brooklet, Georgia 30415.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, December 13, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







