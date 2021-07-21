Obituary - Ronald Franklin Pratt

Ronald Franklin Pratt, a public relations strategist and resident of Statesboro, died from a long illness on July 19, 2021, at the age of 73 at the Ogeechee Area Hospice facility in Statesboro, Ga.Ron was born in Savannah, Ga., on July 15, 1948, to the late Rev. Frank Pratt and Elizabeth "Libby" Pratt. He spent most of his childhood in the St. Louis area with his parents. He graduated from Washington University in St. Louis with a BA degree in English.His career began in Savannah as a reporter/journalist for the Savannah Morning News in 1971. He was director of the radio station WSOK. He became the editor for the Hilton Head News in 1973 and later moved to San Francisco in 1978 and focused on the field of organizational communication.He spearheaded the largest public relations firms in San Francisco, providing expertise in crisis management and strategic development.As a journalist, Ron received numerous honors for his investigative reporting, including an Associated Press Enterprise award for a radio feature on the Watergate break-in. He was a winner of the IABC Gold Quill, one of the highest honors in business communication.Ron was very active in the arts, sitting on various boards for theatre, ballet and the symphony. He was president of the Hilton Head Institute for Arts, director of the Hilton Head Jazz Festival and served as VP for the San Francisco Council on Entertainment. Most recently, he volunteered as advisory board member to initiate and support the Oscar Hammerstein II Museum and Theatre Education Center in Doylestown, Pa.He retired in 2013 and moved to Statesboro to live with his mother, Libby Pratt Hutchinson.He is predeceased by his parents and is survived by many cousins across the United States.The services will be held at a later date.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 22, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



