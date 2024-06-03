Obituary - Robert Leon Reed

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Robert Leon Reed, age 88, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at home, surrounded by his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Opal “Peggy” Reed and Robert Neal Reed; and his brother, Dwight.

Leon was born September 1, 1935, in Willowton, West Virginia, and grew up in Peterstown, West Virginia. He was the second oldest of four sons.

Sweet, curious and whip-smart, he was eager to learn from an early age, even skipping first grade after his older brother taught him everything he’d been learning each day after school.

As a young man, he attended Concord University in West Virginia before joining the Navy.

Leon grew into a kind, knowledgeable, generous and fair-minded man who was adored by everyone who knew him.

Revered for his keen intellect, well-rounded sense of humor and unmatched memory, he could tell you any fact about American history, world geography, sports, the fastest route anywhere or his daily crossword puzzles.

He'd been a Bulloch County resident since 1977 and worked at Georgia Southern University for 20 years, before retiring in 1995.

A quick-witted and wonderful storyteller, he was a lover of great conversations and good company.

Leon will be remembered for endlessly devoting his life to making the lives of those around him easier in any way he could, even in his last days.

As a longtime member of Trinity Baptist Church, he believed in the power of God’s grace and lived each day with humility and gratitude.

For decades, he also took pride in his vegetable garden, feeding everyone who crossed his path without ever asking for anything in return.

Most proud of his family, he leaves behind his beloved wife of 66 years, Joy; and his four children, Mike (Angela), Dave (Tracy), Steve (Pam) and Polly. He also says goodbye to “the Papaw fan club," which includes his 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Leon’s zest for life and unconditional love for others will be carried on through those lucky enough to have known him.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe Eason officiating. Interment will follow at Lower Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive guests at the family home on Wednesday beginning at 5 p.m.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, June 4, 2024

