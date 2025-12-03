Obituary - Robert F. Donaldson Jr.

Robert F. Donaldson Jr., age 90, passed away November 29, 2025, at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his two wives, Mildred "Milly" Holland Donaldson and Nancy McLaughlin Whitehead Donaldson.

The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, December 4, 2025, at Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro, Ga.

There will be a celebration of life service held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 13, 2025, in the chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with the Rev. Chris Hess officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and following the service at the funeral home, 3874 Gentian Boulevard, Columbus, GA 31907.

Bobby — or Bob — was a native of Statesboro, being born to Robert and Lucy Brannen Donaldson. He cherished his hometown until his dying day.

Upon graduating from Statesboro High in 1953, he attended the University of Georgia, where he joined the Sigma Chi fraternity, obtained a BBA and a law degree. During that time and for a few years later, he served in the U.S. Army Reserve.

In 1965, he began working for Lawyers’ Title Insurance Company in Savannah, Ga., and then transferred to Columbus in 1970 to be the branch manager.

He retired from Lawyers’ Title after 31 years.

While at a tent revival at age 12, he accepted Jesus Christ into his life and thereafter experienced God’s forgiveness and steadfast love. In Columbus, he was a member of Waldrop Memorial Baptist Church for almost 50 years, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher.

He was a life member of the Bulloch County Historical Society and was in the Sons of the American Revolution. He was a huge Bulldog fan, being happy from the hospital bed the day before he died that they beat those Yellow Jackets!

Surviving is his sister, Dottie Garvin, and her husband, Walter; daughter, Holly Talley, and her husband, Bert; and son, Frank Donaldson, and his wife, Shaunte. Other survivors are stepchildren, Kathy (Sam) Kamar and Kimberly Scroggs; grandchildren, Savannah Overby (Alex), Steven Talley, Nate Scott, Wade McGowan, Michael Kamar and Kalin Scroggs; great-grandchildren, Essie and Millie Overby. His two surviving first cousins are Mary Emmye Lewis and Cecil Howard.

He was very blessed by the devoted caregivers of Care 4 You. Hazel Granison was his biggest supporter/encourager in the last five years of his life.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Scholarship of Bulloch County Historical Society, 315 Savannah Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458 (www.bullochhistory.com); or the charity of your choice.





Statesboro Herald, December 3, 2025

