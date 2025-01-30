Obituary - Robert Edward "Robbie" Sapp

Robert Edward "Robbie" Sapp went to be with his heavenly Father on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Born on February 22, 1969, he was raised in Claxton, Georgia, and grew up with many cousins and friends with whom he loved to make mischief.

He graduated from Claxton High School in 1987 and went to work for Georgia Power Company shortly thereafter.

He retired from the company after 36 years, and he then opened a diesel repair shop with his son, Brock.

Robbie was friendly, outgoing, protective and always on the go. He had a passion for drag racing and speeding down the track made him very happy. He met many wonderful friends through the sport, and some were like family.

He also loved watching UGA play football, sitting by the fireplace enjoying a fire and spending time with his family.

He was a proud father, and he especially doted on his little girl, whom he loved with all his heart.

Robbie spent many hours coaching his boys in sports or cheering them on from the bleachers, and these were some of his best memories.

Most importantly, he loved the Lord and he was a member of First Baptist Church Statesboro.

Robbie is preceded in death by his parents, M.L. and Linda Sapp; and his father-in-law, Vincent Lentini.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Lisa; his children, Colson (Payton), Brock, Garrett and Lena; his brother, Ricky Sapp; his mother-in-law, Maria Lentini; his sister-in-law, Jennifer Green (Nick); and their children, Josh and Audrey; and his brother-in-law, James Lentini.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, February 3rd, from noon until 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church Statesboro.

There will be a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m., which will be officiated by Dr. John Waters. Interment at Trinity Memorial Cemetery in Nevils, Georgia, will follow the funeral service.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Bridgeforth, Jody Camak, Andy Colson, Brian Hendley, John Kenan, Kendall Kight, Keith Rose and Mike Sparks.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, January 30, 2025

