Obituary - Ricky Lee Sr.

Ricky Lee Sr. was born on March 23, 1964. On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, Ricky was obedient to his Master's call. "Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong." I Corinthians 16:13With his loving wife at his side, he gently closed his eyes, surrendered his heart and entered The Gate.Ricky leaves his joyous, fun-loving memories to his caring and devoted wife, Peggy Ann Lee; his faithful son, Ricky Lee Jr.; and loving daughter, Whitney Rochell Lee (Adam), both of Augusta, Georgia; two amazing stepchildren: son, Rasean Garod Fulwood; and daughter, Shantia Keonne Fulwood, both of Sumter, South Carolina; grandchildren, Khyree, Khaliya, Khailel, Kayden, Kelis, Kamora, Kam, Heaven, Rasean Jr., Simon, Messiah and Kingston; momma, Johnnie Mae Lee; father-in-law, Willie James Fulwood, aka Daddy; two brothers, John Wesley "Pete" Lee Jr. (Debra), David Lee Sr.; two sisters, Ernestine "Von" Glade, Sandra Kay McBride (Christopher); three sisters-in-law, Marilyn Fulwood, Jackie Kennedy, Gloria Pendergrass (Steve); three brothers-in-law, Johnny Jenkins Sr., Lucky James Fulwood (Stacy), Chucky Fulwood (Shalamar); and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.He was the fourth child of six born to the late John Wesley Lee Sr. and Johnnie Mae Lee of Brooklet, Georgia.He is preceded in death by his father, John Wesley Lee Sr.; his sister, Patricia Ann Jenkins; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.Ricky was educated in the Bulloch County School System. Upon leaving Southeast Bulloch High School, he began working in farming alongside his daddy. He worked many years with passion and love in this field before switching professions, where he began working as a contractor.Ricky was a loyal and dedicated employee at Leefield Logistics, LLC, until the very end. These guys were much more than co-workers; he called each of them family.At an early age, Ricky joined Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Brooklet, Georgia. He did not spend much time on a pew, but God was always in his heart.Ricky never met a stranger. He wore his feeling on his shoulders. His heart, home and hands were always open to his loved ones.On March 22, 2014, Ricky Lee Sr. and Peggy Ann Fulwood joined in holy union. To this union, they combined four adult children and 12 grandchildren.The family will receive visitors on Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The graveside services and burial will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Brooklet.Statesboro Herald, June 23, 2022




