Obituary - Richard Thomas “RT” Stewart

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Richard “RT” Stewart, 79, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2025. He was born in Louisville, Ky., to the late Ernest Price and Betty Lee Stewart.

He was a beloved dad, papa, great-papa and uncle.

RT retired from Yellow Freight as a diesel mechanic and spent many years building specialty rear-ends for local racers in the Louisville, Ky., area.

RT was a licensed minister and pastored Word of Faith Church in Middleport, Ohio, for seven years and Altoona, Ala., for two years.

RT was preceded in death by his daughter, Jacaqueline Renee Spina; and brothers, Douglas Stewart and Stanley Stewart.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Mabel Ann Stewart of Statesboro, Ga.; daughter, Dawn “Mickie” Stewart Capwell; beloved son-in-law, Harry Capwell; and sister, Doris Presido of Kentucky.

He was known as papa to his grandchildren, Lacie Stalnaker (Zach), Kasey Marlow (Nick), Taylor Martin (Bryce), Iscah Ikerd (Benjamin), Karleigh Capwell (Josh) and Isaac Spina. Great-grandchildren are Lane, Cora, Riley, Judah, Ezra, Eliza, Penelope, Tucker and Ellie.

Visitation was held from 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2025, at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, 502 Miller Street Extension, Statesboro, GA 30458, with a funeral service to follow in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial was held at Bulloch Memorial Gardens, Statesboro, GA.

Pallbearers were Tim Colmer, Bryce Martin, Zach Stalnaker, Josh Long, Nick Marlow and Blake Martin.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, January 25, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







