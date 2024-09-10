Obituary - Richard Clark Collins

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Richard Clark Collins lost his battle with brain cancer and died at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

Although Clark was not raised in a Christian home, he was drawn to church through youth activities. In 1963, he gave his life to Christ at the Methodist Youth Camp in Leesburg, Florida.

Clark's father was his lifesaver, a Florida outdoorsman who enjoyed exploring and hunting and fishing. He taught Clark everything he knew. He was Clark's high school football and track coach.

Clark excelled in football, playing both ways. He was a four-year lettermen and received the Most Valuable Player Award from the Stuart, Florida, newspaper his senior year.

Track was his true love. Clark ran the hurdles and the relays and pole-vaulted. He competed at the State Championship at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, for three years.

After high school graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corps and was stationed in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive.

Upon coming home, Clark decided to help young people by teaching and coaching. He enrolled at Miami Dade Junior College's pre-education program. It was in a history class that he met his "one life, one love”, Maggie, also a pre-education major. They married in July 1971 and moved to Statesboro to finish their education at Georgia Southern College renowned for their teacher preparation programs.

Clark felt he was following God's plan when he did his student teaching at Statesboro High School. In the fall of 1974, Ronnie Hodges hired him to teach driver's education and coach football. Later, Clark would also teach physical education and health.

He began coaching track in 1976 and hosting the Statesboro Relays every spring. Twenty schools from across Georgia would travel to compete against the best. His teams went on to win the GHSA Region Championship nine times.

He was recognized as Coach of the Year many times. He took his teams to Jefferson, Georgia, for the State Championships 24 straight years. His reputation as a track coach spread statewide and he was called to Atlanta to be inducted into the Atlanta Track Club.

Even after retirement in 2005, he volunteered another 10 years starting track meets and supplying the concessions stand.

He was inducted into Statesboro High School's Hall of Fame, as an honoree in 2000.

In 1975, Clark and Maggie joined Statesboro First United Methodist Church, where Clark ushered for more than 20 years and chaired many important committees in the church. Building wheel chair ramps and Habitat houses through the church earned him a Deen Day Smith Service to Mankind Award in 2000.

Clark considered having a hometown where he could settle and have a family, his greatest blessing. He and his wife, Maggie, were married for 53 years. He was so proud of his son, Jake, (Kelley) carrying on in his grandfather's and his own footsteps. Jake has made his own place in the community, in education and at First Methodist.

Clark's daughter, Blakeann, (Michael Saccone, Denver, Colo.) was most like his gentle nature. They shared a common trait of compassion and empathy. On Y2K, 9/11, or even some Georgia games, she would call her daddy to hear him say, "everything is going to be all right."

Clark believed grandchildren are the greatest gift from God. He was enthralled with his grandchildren: Lindsay Drew, Robert Talmadge and Anna Margaret. He was so proud of their achievements. They excel academically and in athletics. They all were consecrated, baptized and have given their lives to Christ.

Clark was preceded in death by his father, Robert Talmadge Collins Jr.; his mother, Mary Jacobs Collins; and his brother, Robert Lee Collins.

In addition, he leaves to cherish his memory, Cindy Collins (sister-in-law) and his nephew, David Lamar Howard.

The family wishes to express appreciation to the support of Coach Collins' caregiver's staff, volunteers and sitters who lovingly cared for Clark until his passing.

Visitation will be in Statesboro First United Methodist Church sanctuary Sunday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m., with the celebration of life service to follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Jimmy Cason and Pastor Lauren West officiating.

A private family inurnment, with military honors, will be held at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Georgia.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459; The Button, a nonprofit organization, 501-c3 corporation, at 515 Denmark Street, Suite 2500, Statesboro, Georgia 30458; or Statesboro First United Methodist Church, 101 South Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, September 11, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



