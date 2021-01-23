Obituary - Rex Daniel Hartley Sr.

Rex Daniel Hartley Sr., 92, of Metter, and husband of the late Ereline Rocker Hartley, died early Friday, January 22, 2021, at Ogeechee Area Hospice residential wing in Statesboro after a two-year battle with congestive heart failure.Born in Americus, Georgia, Mr. Hartley was the son of Jesse Gordon Hartley and Nettie Daniel Hartley.In 1931 at the age of 4 years old, Mr. Hartley moved to Pulaski with his family. He was an honor graduate of Pulaski High School. After his graduation, Mr. Hartley attended the University of Georgia Banking School, where he was a charter graduate.He married Ereline Rocker on June 3, 1947. He worked at Metter Banking Company for a short time before entering the National Guard.Upon returning from service, Mr. Hartley returned to his job at Metter Banking Company, where he enjoyed a long career of 47 years.In 1994, he retired as senior vice president of the bank. During his tenure at the bank, Mr. Hartley served on the board of directors.Mr. Hartley was known by many for giving them their first loan to start their business or a family.Mr. Hartley served his community in several capacities. He was a former member of the Jaycees, where he served as treasurer, and was a former member of the Kiwanis Club, where he served as president in 1968. He was a charter member of the Metter Rotary Club. He was a member and past chairman of the Metter Housing Authority. Mr. Hartley served on the City of Metter Appeals Board as chairman, on the Candler County Tax Committee for several years and served on the Metropolitan Planning Commission for several years.Mr. Hartley had a very strong work ethic that he passed on to his children, teaching them how to farm and how to conduct business. He enjoyed being a farmer and cattleman and enjoyed fishing, gardening and could fix just about anything.Mr. Hartley was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Ereline Rocker Hartley; a son, Rex Daniel “Danny” Hartley Jr.; his brother, Luther Fort Hartley; his sister, Althea E. Hartley; and his parents.Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Chris Cliett of Statesboro; a son and daughter-in-law, Rocker and June Hartley of Metter; and three grandchildren, Daniel Rocker “Danny” Hartley, Andrew Miller “Drew” Hartley and Jacob Hartley “Jake” Cliett.The graveside service will be held 2 o’clock in the afternoon Sunday, January 24, 2021, in Lake Cemetery.The family will visit with friends immediately following the service on Sunday in Lake Cemetery.Due to COVID-19, all social-distancing requirements will be in place. The family is requesting that all guests wear masks.The family would like to thank Ogeechee Area Hospice for the outstanding care given to their father.Remembrances may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 23, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



