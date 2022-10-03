Obituary - Rev. Willie Lee Brown

The Rev. Willie Lee Brown, age 72, departed from his earthly home to his heavenly home on Friday, September 30, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.He was a native of Bulloch County, a graduate of the 1969 class of William James High School and Savannah Technical College.Earning a trade as an auto mechanic, he worked at Aamco Transmissions and Rozier Ford until becoming an entrepreneur himself at Brown’s Auto Service.He was a member of Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church and former pastor of Scott’s Creek Baptist Church.He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Joyce Brown; from a previous union: three sons, Lee (Shanelle) Brown of Stone Mountain, Georgia; Lavon (Kantrell) Brown, Conley, Georgia; and Christopher Brown, Ellenwood, Georgia.Out of his loving union with Joyce, he gained two additional children, Andre Smith, Stone Mountain, Georgia; and Latasha Mosley, Statesboro, Georgia; a loving and devoted sister, Linda (John) Henderson of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; brother, Carlos (Pearl) Brown of Statesboro, Georgia; aunts, Katie Drummer and Gloria Davis, both of Statesboro, Georgia; Dorothy Randle and Rita White of Cleveland, Ohio; Martha Thomas and Betty Darrisaw of West Palm Beach, Florida; uncles, William (Erma) Brown and Danny Brown, Statesboro, Georgia; in-laws, Patricia (Arthur) Watkins of Fort Valley, Georgia; Ernestine Strange, Betty Watkins, Charles (Christine) Stuckey, Dublin, Georgia; and Beverly (Kelvin) Buggs of Spartanburg, South Carolina; eight grandchildren, two special godchildren, Landon and London Mitchell; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1579 Bragan Road, Statesboro, GA, with the Rev. Morris I. Reddick, pastor/eulogist.The Rev. Willie Lee Brown will lie in state from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.Interment will be in the cemetery of Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.The celebration of life services have been entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, October 4, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



