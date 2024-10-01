Obituary - Rev. Robert H. Strickert

The Rev. Robert H. Strickert went home to be with the Lord on September 27, 2024, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Georgia. He was 93 years old.

The youngest of seven children, he was born in Jackson, Missouri, on September 18, 1931, and was baptized two weeks later.

His father and three brothers were Lutheran pastors, and his sister married a pastor.

At his confirmation at age 13, Bob also decided to become a pastor. He then attended St. Paul’s College, Concordia, Missouri, where he served as yearbook editor and student body president. He attended Concordia Seminary in St. Louis. While there, he served as a resident counselor and earned degrees of master of divinity and master of sacred theology.

Bob met his beloved wife, Eunice, at St. Stephen’s Church in St. Louis. They were married in 1956. God blessed their marriage with three children, the youngest of whom, Mark, preceded them in death in 2014.

Bob and Eunice remained deeply devoted to each other until she died in 2015. She supported him in his ministry, and they enjoyed traveling to the beach with family and various places in North America and Europe.

Left to mourn Bob’s death and to celebrate his victory in Christ are his son, Kevin; his wife, Anne; his daughter, Carla Branch, and her husband, Gary. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Andrea Grushka and husband, Jim Weber; Evan Grushka, Arielle Vaughn, Julia Branch, Claire Reyna and husband, Dylan; Caitlyn and Connor Strickert; and two great-grandchildren, Jayden and Layla.

Bob spent his entire ministry in Florida and Georgia. His first call was to begin a new mission congregation in Bradenton, Florida, (Hope Lutheran), where he served for 15 years. He then became pastor at Rivercliff Lutheran Church in Sandy Springs, Georgia, where he remained until retirement 25 years later.

After retirement, he also responded to the call to be part-time interim pastor at congregations in Cumming, Marietta and Dahlonega.

Bob’s service in the Florida-Georgia District included nine years as the district vice president, 16 years as circuit counselor, counselor for the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, 30 years on the board of Lutheran Services of Georgia, synodical reconciler and Consecrated Stewards facilitator. In 2000, the District Convention recognized him with the “Servant of Christ” award.

In 2022, he moved to Statesboro, Georgia, to be closer to his family.

His friends, family and parishioners will remember him as funny, gentle, humble, wise, compassionate and selfless.

A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, at Rivercliff Lutheran Church in Sandy Springs.

Bob and his family have requested any memorials given in memory and to the glory of God be made to the Strickert Endowment at Concordia Seminary, 801 Seminary Place, St Louis, Missouri, 63105; Lutheran World Relief, The Lutheran Hour or The Florida-Georgia District, LCMS.





Statesboro Herald, October 2, 2024

