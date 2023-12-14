Obituary - Rev. Raleigh Cail Jr.

The Rev. Raleigh Cail Jr., age 61, of Sylvania, Ga., passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice after an extended illness.

The Rev. Cail Jr. was a Screven County native and a 1980 graduate of Screven County High School.

He was employed with Koyo Bearings USA of Sylvania, Ga., for 36 years until his health failed.

He was a member of the Dixon Branch Baptist Church of Rocky Ford, Ga., for many years.

He received his call into the ministry in 1997 and began serving as pastor of Dixon Branch Baptist Church in September of 1998. He also pastored the Walker Grove Baptist Church of Newington, Ga.

The Rev. Cail Jr. was a lifelong coach for the Screven County Recreation Department, elected official for over 20 years with the board of education and a Georgia high school official for over 20-plus years.

He also enjoyed sports and spending quality time with his family.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories with his wife, Mablene Cail, Sylvania, Ga.; sons, Ahmad Cail Sr., Sylvania, Ga.; and McKevis (Sharon) Cail, Harlem, Ga.; sister, Betty (Danny) Williams, Sylvania, Ga.; brother, Ronald (Mattie) Cail, Sylvania, Ga.; grandmother, Mora Lee Mingle, Sylvania, Ga.; aunts, Arlisher Cail, Emma Lee Williams, Deidra Knox, Janice Mingle and Sylvia Graham; uncles, Lavon Jackson, Jalane Jackson, George Jackson and Johnny Lee Mingle; grandchildren, McKenzie, Corene, Savannah, Logan and Ahmad Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 15, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Dixon Branch Baptist Church.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at noon at Dixon Branch Baptist Church, 4120 Scarboro Highway, Rocky Ford, GA. Interment will be at the church cemetery.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

Celebration of life services entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, December 14, 2023

