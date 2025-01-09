Obituary - Rev. Lonnie Fredrick Jones Sr.

The Rev. Lonnie Fredrick Jones Sr., age 82, of Portal, Ga., passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at his residence under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.

He was a Bulloch County native and a member of the Portal Church of God, where he served as the assistant pastor until his health failed.

The Rev. Jones was the owner of Jones Insurance, retiring after 40 years of dedicated service.

He was a person who loved to work and was known as “Mr. Jack of all trades.”

He enjoyed riding motorcycles, photography, ministry, helping people and giving out food within his community.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his loving and devoted wife, Betty Jones, Portal, Ga.; children, Maria (Johnny) Sherffield, Inda (Rashawn) James, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Lonnie (Cynthia) Jones Jr., Georgia; Zechariah (Valeria) Jones, Vidalia, Ga.; and Nicola (Roger) Lovett, Hagan, Ga.; sisters, Erestine (Walter) Smith, Portal, Ga.; and Darlene Jones, north Augusta, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2025, from 5 p.m.–6 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458, with the Rev. Tony Harden, eulogist. Interment will be held at Lee-Hodges Cemetery, Two Chop Road, Portal, GA.

Statesboro Herald, January 9, 2025

