Obituary - Rev. John Earl Hanna II

The Rev. John Earl Hanna II, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

"Papa" John, that is what he was called by his parishioners and the kids who his loving wife babysat, was a jovial man who loved God, his family and his fellow man.

According to one of his close friends, "Dad was a great man, both as a friend and as a man who spent his life in service to others. The influence he had on all of us kids helped shape us into the people we are today. We will always be grateful for his personal involvement in our lives and how he played volleyball and Monopoly with us."

He will be missed by all who knew him.

Papa John was a man of God who preached and led his congregations for over 60 years. He preached like Billy Sunday, loved to sing and was always giving tracts to others. He wanted to reach as many people as he could to know his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

In his youth, he played sports, especially football, baseball and basketball. He played semi-pro football.

He loved watching the Baltimore Colts, Baltimore Ravens and the Baltimore Orioles.

Papa John loved his family. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports for the Portal Panthers or playing games, or singing to them.

He was a great man who will be missed by his loving wife, daughters and grandchildren, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Mattie Lou Binns Hanna; one brother, Harry Hanna; and a granddaughter, Adikie Davidson.

Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Annie McWaters Hanna; his two daughters, Debra “Debbie” Clark and Donna Davidson (Mitchell); three grandchildren, John Clark (Kailey), Rene Clark (Maran) and Mitchell Davidson Jr.; eight great-grandchildren, Jared Davidson, Jordan Davidson, Michelle Davidson, Audrey Clark, Malia Davidson, Wyatt Kicklighter, Kash Kicklighter and Ava Clark; his “adopted” son, Scott Cowana; a special friend, William Buddy Morris; and all of his friends at Westside Baptist Church.

There will be no services held at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to any church of the donor’s choice, The Alzheimer’s Foundation at https://act.alz.org>donate or The Autism Society at https://autism.society.org>ways-to-give.

Statesboro Herald, February 1, 2025

