Obituary - Rev. George Truett Leveritt

The Rev. George Truett Leveritt, 75, passed away at the Camellia Health and Rehabilitation Center in Claxton on Saturday morning, November 11, 2023.

Truett was born in Moultrie, Ga., to Bryant Oliver and Lillie McGaha Leveritt.

He was a graduate of Jones County High School in Gray, Georgia. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Georgia College in Milledgeville. He went on to obtain a master's in education from Mercer University in Macon. A Bachelor of Arts in accounting from Georgia College followed next. Years later, Truett received his masters of divinity from Erskine College in Due West, S.C.

He is a veteran of the United States Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam era. While in Germany, he served with a nuclear missile program and transitioned into the Central Intelligence Division.

After his service to his country, he returned home to south Georgia.

Truett taught in several high schools in Georgia, including Screven County High School. While teaching, he also pastored several United Methodist churches in the South Georgia Conference part-time.

He later went into full-time ministry, where he served as an elder until his retirement.

He was a lover of poetry, art and music, and published a volume of his poetry in January of 1973, “A Vintage of Two,” and continued composing poetry for the remainder of his life.

Truett is preceded in death by his parents, Bryant and Lillie Leveritt.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Daniel Truett and Skye Whitney Leveritt; a granddaughter, Layla Mae Leveritt, all of Sylvania; brothers and sisters-in-law, Oliver and Susan Leveritt of Houston, Texas; Walter and Angela Leveritt of Sylvania and David and Rhonda Leveritt of Knoxville, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at the First United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. followed by the service at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jimmy Cason officiating. Interment will follow in the Screven Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Methodist Home for Children and Youth in Macon.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, November 15, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



