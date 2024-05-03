Averitt Center establishes Kelly Berry Scholarship Fund

The Averitt Center for the Arts announced Friday that a Professor Kelly Berry Memorial Scholarship Fund has been established. The fund was created by a local philanthropist in memory of Berry.

The funds will be used to help children from low-income families attend art camps at the Averitt Center for the Arts during the Summer of 2024, according to a release from the Averitt Center.

Berry passed away in June 2023. He was active in the Averitt Center for many years and served in several capacities and offices, including president of the Center’s Board of Directors in the two years prior to his death.

After opening in the fall of 2004, the Averitt Center has provided arts-based summer camps for the community for 20 years.

“We provide content specific camps in the arts which include music, dance, art, and theater,” Averitt Executive Director Robert Faller said. “These camps are either half-day or full day depending on the curriculum.”

Each camp is designed with specific age ranges in mind. They are held in the main Averitt Center building on the corner of East Main and Siebald St.; in the Roxie Remley Center for Fine Arts located at 31 East Vine St. behind City Hall; and in the Averitt’s Performing Arts Center found at 41 West Main St., beside Thayer Monument Company.

Berry moved to Statesboro in 2003 and began his career with Georgia Southern University as a professor of theatre. He was the director of theatre at the time of his death.

The funds provided to off-set the camp tuition prices may be requested beginning May 15.

The parent or guardian making the request will complete a scholarship request form. The application will be reviewed by Education Superintendent Tony Phillips and the scholarship team. Once the process is complete, the parent or guardian will be notified of the status of their application.

Application forms are available by calling (912) 212–2787.