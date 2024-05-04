Papa brings some Sol to Downtown Live

Papa Sol brought its seven-member band Thursday to Statesboro for the Downtown Live series that runs through September.
The concerts take place on select Thursday nights at 7 p.m. and are held on East Main Street in front of the Bulloch County Courthouse. They are free to the public.
Papa Sol entertained Thursday's large crowd on the warm evening with a musical fusion that blended funk, reggae, blues, rock and roll, jazz and country music.
Downtown Live 2024 schedule: May 30 – Liquid Pleasure. June 13 – The Dukes of Country. June 27 – The Swingin’ Medallions. July 11 – The Maxx Band. August 8 – The Fantasy Band. Sept. 12 – Local country artist Cole Goodwin closes out the 2024 series.
Admission is free to all shows and food trucks and beverage vendors will open at 5 p.m. with each show beginning at 7. For more information, visit www.downtownlivestatesboro.com
Downtown Live is presented by the City of Statesboro and Bulloch Solutions, with the support of community partners, including Visit Statesboro, the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority and the Averitt Center for the Arts.