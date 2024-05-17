3rd ID unfurls its flag back home

FORT STEWART – The 3rd Infantry Division flag was uncased and unfurled again at Cottrell Field on Thursday morning, and commanders saluted the division’s troops for their recent European mission.The 3rd ID headquarters, Division Artillery, Sustainment Brigade and 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team have passed their duties in Eastern Europe to elements of the 1st Cavalry Division and are now either back home at Fort Stewart or will be back shortly.For the last nine months, Task Force Marne has been a linchpin in Operation Atlantic Resolve, doubling as a show of force to deter further Russian aggression in the region and allowing 3rd ID soldiers to conduct maneuvers with NATO allies.“We had a fantastic deployment,” said Col. Grant Fawcett, the 3rd ID’s deputy commander for support. “We did a lot of training on our own platforms over there. We trained on our own tanks, our Bradleys, our Apaches.