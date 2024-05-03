Jeremy Wilburn joins Statesboro Chamber staff

The Statesboro Bulloch Chamber of Commerce this week named Jeremy Wilburn Business Development director.

In a release from the Chamber, Jennifer Davis, the group’s president and CEO, said, “With his extensive experience, education, and exceptional leadership skills, Wilburn is set to bring a unique perspective and drive economic growth for the members of the Statesboro Bulloch Chamber.”

As the Business Development director, Wilburn will be responsible for fostering relationships with local businesses and helping chamber members improve their business.

“I am honored to be selected for this role, and I look forward to working with our business community during such an exciting time of growth and opportunity,” Wilburn said. “For more than a decade, Statesboro has been my home, and I am eager to give back to the community that has given so much to me.”

Davis said Wilburn joins the Chamber with a wealth of experience working in higher education, strategic planning and entrepreneurship. His previous role includes a 12-year career at Georgia Southern University.

"We are thrilled to have Jeremy join our team as the Business Development director," Davis said Jennifer Davis. “His expertise and passion for business development align perfectly with our mission to advance business success. We are confident that under his leadership, we will see significant progress in creating opportunities for our members.

“His passion for business development, leadership and education combined with his dedication to building strong relationships will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success of the Statesboro Bulloch Chamber of Commerce,” Davis said.

Wilburn's hire comes at a crucial time as the area is poised to see unprecedented growth and the Chamber continues to focus on supporting member businesses as they face increased demands for service, Davis said.