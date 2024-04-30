Portal falls in Elite 8

The Portal girls’ soccer team’s run in the state Class A playoffs came to a close Monday night at home as they fell to Aquinas of Augusta, 4-0.

The Panthers were unable to overcome an aggressive Aquinas attack, as they fell behind 2-0 despite a few nice plays in goal by senior Millie Scarborough. With 30 seconds before the half Aquinas striker Landry Washington broke free and score to make it 3-0 at the half. T

he Fighting Irish possessed the ball for most of the game and added a late score for the final of 4-0.

“I felt like we started slow,” said Portal coach Johnnie Sanchez. “We knew this was going to be a tough game. I felt like we played as hard as we could and I do believe they were the better team tonight. I felt like we battled in the second half and I am proud of what the team has accomplished this year.”

Portal's Hilda Reyes. right, and Aquinas' Wynne Brigham battle for the ball during the first half on Monday, April 29. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Sanchez said the attacking style of the Irish was something the Panthers hadn’t seen much this season and was tough to get adjusted to.

“The speed of play was very impressive,” Sanchez said. “We haven’t really seen anything like them in our region. I felt like we could keep up but it wasn’t our day today.”

Sanchez was very emotional after the game, as he had to say goodbye to a few special seniors who have been with him since they started the program.

“It finally hit me that this was the last game they all got to play together,” Sanchez said. “Madison, Millie, Gina and Sarah were all a part of the first team I coached here. They mean so much to me and I would have loved for them to play another game. They are a special group.”

Despite losing the seniors, the region champs return their offensive weapons and Sanchez is confident they can make another run next season.

“A lot of this team is underclassmen and they know there is work to be done,” Sanchez said. “There is a lot of talent and if they want it, I think they can get back and go even farther next year.”