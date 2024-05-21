Hyundai dealership comes to Statesboro

With the Hyundai Motor Group set to begin production of electric vehicles late in 2024 at its Metaplant in Ellabell, Vaden Nissan of Statesboro officially changed its dealership name last Thursday to Vaden Hyundai of Statesboro.



"Hyundai is going to be huge in the entire area and we are honored to be chosen to lead the Hyundai brand locally," said Tim Canady, general manager of the dealership on Brannen Road. "It's a huge opportunity for this location and the community to service all the customers."

The Vaden Automotive Group purchased the Nissan dealership in Statesboro from Cleve White in 2011 and opened its current showroom across from the Walmart Supercenter in 2012. A lifelong resident of Bulloch County and a graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School, Canady started working for Vaden in Statesboro shortly after the Brannen Road dealership opened.

And though it is no longer a Nissan-specific dealership, Canady wanted to assure all its Nissan customers locally and in the general area that "We're still going to service all our Nissan customers. We built a great relationship with this community and I want to reassure all of them we will continue to take care of them."

Canady said the sales and service staff are continuing on under the new Hyundai name, so "the same folks they know and trust will be there to greet them, work with them and take care of their vehicles."

The Statesboro location will be Vaden's second Hyundai dealership in its group, with the other in Brunswick. Also, Vaden operates Chevrolet dealerships in Pooler, Savannah and Brunswick, along with a Chevrolet-GMC dealership in Beaufort, SC. It has Nissan dealerships in Hinesville, Savannah and Hilton Head, SC. A Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram dealerships in Brunswick and Savannah and an Infiniti showroom in Hilton Head.

Though it probably will take several years to reach full production once it gets underway later this year, up to 300,000 Hyundai, Genesis and Kia EVs are expected to be produced annually at the Metaplant. Canady said Vaden does expect a significant increase in EV sales in Statesboro and the subsequent need for EV service in the coming years.

"Our sales staff and service technicians are familiar with electric vehicles, but they will go through training and get certified by Hyundai," Canady said. "We will have to make some upgrades to the dealership and add compatible charging stations."

And while Canady says he and his staff are excited about the future with Hyundai electric vehicles, they are "ready and happy to serve all our Nissan customers and all those who have put their trust in us.

"Everyone is welcome to come see me. I've lived here my whole life, so I know a lot of people who come in. Either because they are previous customers or I know them from the community. I love meeting and talking to new people, so come down and see us."