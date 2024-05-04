Brooklet launches farmers market Saturday

The city of Brooklet and some Brooklet-area growers and vendors are launching a new Brooklet Farmers Market, this Saturday, May 4, with a 1:30 p.m. ribbon cutting ceremony followed by the 2 p.m. opening of the market at the Randy Newman Pavilion on Railroad Street.

By scheduling the market to operate 2 p.m.-5 p.m. on most Saturdays, organizers say they hope to allow some vendors who already participate in morning markets, such as the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market, to also come to Brooklet.

There’s a “Brooklet Farmers Market” group on Facebook.