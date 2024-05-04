By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Brooklet launches farmers market Saturday
farmers logo

The city of Brooklet and some Brooklet-area growers and vendors are launching a new Brooklet Farmers Market, this Saturday, May 4, with a 1:30 p.m. ribbon cutting ceremony followed by the 2 p.m. opening of the market at the Randy Newman Pavilion on Railroad Street.

By scheduling the market to operate 2 p.m.-5 p.m. on most Saturdays, organizers say they hope to allow some vendors who already participate in morning markets, such as the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market, to also come to Brooklet.

There’s a “Brooklet Farmers Market” group on Facebook.

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter