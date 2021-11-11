Obituary - Rev. Earl Thomas Saxon

KEYSVILLE -- The Rev. Earl Thomas Saxon, 73, loving husband, father and grandfather, went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, November 8, 2021.The Rev. Saxon was born in Savannah, Ga., grew up in Bulloch County and was a resident of Burke County since 1981.Before moving to Burke County, he pastored churches in St. Marys, Claxton and Augusta. Here in Burke County, he pastored at Rosemont Heights Baptist Church and retired from Hebron Baptist Church.The Rev. Saxon graduated from Georgia Southern College with a bachelor's degree in Education. After graduation, along with pastoring, he taught middle school.The Rev. Saxon went on five mission trips to Brazil, six to India and one to Sri Lanka after the tsunami.He was a former owner and operator of Joiner-Anderson-Saxon-Prescott Funeral Home in Waynesboro.He was a member of the Emmaus Group. He was an avid outdoorsman, including hunting, fishing and playing basketball.He loved the Lord, reading His Word and preaching.He loved people and never met a stranger.He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Lamar Saxon.Surviving are his wife, Judy J. Saxon of Keysville; his son, Earl Thomas Saxon Jr., and wife, April, of Grapevine, Texas; his daughter, Shanna Saxon Gardner, and husband, Lee, of Keysville; his brother, Robert Michael Saxon, and wife, Rosie, of Stilson, Ga.; his grandchildren, Faith Saxon Garrett and husband, J.T., of Dallas, Texas; A'Ryan Lee Gardner of Temple, Ga.; Graceton Saxon and wife, Marissa, of Dallas, Texas; Seth Earl Gardner of Keysville and Grace Diane Gardner of Keysville; his great-grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Garrett, Sage Garrett, Gianna Garrett and Silas Saxon; one niece, three nephews, several cousins and a very special extended family member, Erin Davis, and her husband, Mark.The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, at the DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home.The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, November 11, in the DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bill King, the Rev. Sean Connor and the Rev. Randy Waters officiating. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in the Old Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery.Active pallbearers will be his grandsons, nephews and Bill Tyson.Honorary pallbearers will be ministers, deacons from former churches he pastored and the Emmaus Group.The family wishes to express their thanks to Margaret, Angela, Faith, Austin and Chaplain Mike, all with Homestead Hospice, and Cindy Blackstone.Remembrances may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests that social-distancing and other safety precautions be followed.DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830; (706) 554-3531.You may sign the guestbook at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com.Statesboro Herald, November 11, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



