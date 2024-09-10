Obituary - Rev. Dr. Donald J. Sparks Sr.

The Rev. Dr. Donald J. Sparks Sr. passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2024, in Greenwood, S.C. He was born on February 27, 1935, in Portal, Georgia, to the late Jim Sparks and Flaria Miller Sparks.

Donald received his academic training and degrees from Portal High School, Georgia Teachers College, Asbury College and Candler School of Theology of Emory University.

He began his ministry in the South Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church in 1957 and served churches until his retirement in 1997. He ministered at Mt. Moriah Charge, Barwick Charge, Arlington Charge, Guyton Charge, White Bluff–Savannah, Swainsboro First, Baxley Charge, Central–Fitzgerald, Moultrie First, Trinity–Warner Robins, Brunswick First, Sandersville and Grace–Savannah.

Donald enjoyed fishing, fishing and fishing. Throughout his years in ministry, he had the opportunity to fish with many church members in many rivers and streams in South Georgia. He also loved his garden, reading, local and amateur sports and visiting with family and friends, old and new.

Donald is preceded in death by his father, Jim; his mother, Flaria; his sisters, Beauty Ward and Edith Laircey; and his brother, Arthur Sparks.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Helen Dozier Sparks; two sons and daughters-in-law, James (Sandy) Sparks of Johnston, S.C.,; and John (Kim) Sparks of Greenwood, S.C.; daughter and son-in-law, Luanda (Ken) Reese of Knoxville, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, Anna Brett (Chris) Daniel of Hanahan, S.C.; Sara (Daniel) Dowdy of Denver, N.C.; Kelli (Kyree) Henry of North Augusta, S.C.; Allison Reese of Columbia, S.C.; Brigham (Brett) Sparks of Greenwood, S.C.; Brenden (Caroline) Sparks of Greenwood, S.C.; and Perian Reese of Knoxville, Tenn.; and six great-grandchildren, Clara, Emma and Seth Daniel, Henry and Patrick Dowdy and Ira Sparks.

Pallbearers will be Kim Carter, Steven Oglesby, Tendai Haggins, John Young, David Yates and Austin Brack.

Honorary pallbearers will be ministers and spouses of the South Georgia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Visitation was on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Portal Methodist Church, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Scott Hagan and the Rev. Bill Strickland presiding. The graveside service will follow at Portal City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Statesboro First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2048, Statesboro, Georgia 30459; or Portal City Cemetery, c/o Mr. Mark Lanier, 4386 Old Portal Road, Portal, Georgia 30450.

Statesboro Herald, September 11, 2024

