Obituary - Rebecca W. “Becky” Outlaw

Rebecca W. “Becky” Outlaw, 77, of Saint Simons Island and formerly of Metter, died late Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro.Born in Metter, she was the daughter of Jack Turner Watson and Annie Will Anderson Watson.She lived most of her life in Metter before moving to Saint Simons Island in 2001.Mrs. Outlaw was a former member of Metter United Methodist Church and was the church secretary for a number of years.She worked as an accountant for the Department of Family and Children Services in Bulloch County for several years and later became the regional accountant in Brunswick.Mrs. Outlaw was a member of the Saint Simons United Methodist Church and was involved with the Women’s Life Group of Saint Simons United Methodist Church.She had a love for animals, gardening and enjoyed walks on the beach, shell collecting and reading.Mrs. Outlaw was preceded in death by her father, Jack Turner Watson.Surviving are her husband, Jim Outlaw of Metter; two sons, Josh Tucker of Shellman Bluff and Charles Tucker of Metter; two daughters and sons-in-law, Rhonda and Randy Hendrix of Metter and LeAnne and Jeff Hale of Watkinsville; her mother, Annie Will Anderson Watson of Metter; nine grandchildren, Blake Hendrix (Brittany), Rand Hendrix (Jessica), Lindy Chester (Ches), Brooke Sumner, Bland Tucker, Abigail Tucker, Finn Tucker, Annalise Hale and Jack Hale; and five great-grandchildren.The memorial service will be held 11 o’clock in the morning, Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Metter United Methodist Church with the Rev. Marcia Cochran officiating and the Rev. Allen Cason assisting.Remembrances may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or PAWS, Hearts and Hands, P.O. Box 573, Metter, GA 30439.Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 4, 2020

