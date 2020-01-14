Obituary - Ray Kirby Powell Jr.

Ray Kirby Powell Jr. passed away at home on January 12, 2020. Mr. Powell was born on March 26, 1926, in the Farmdale Community to the late Ray and Ethel Powell.He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Vernette Frawley Powell; and by siblings, Lucy Jane Powell and Derward Powell.Mr. Powell was a lifelong resident of Screven County and was educated in the public schools of Screven County.In March of 1944, at the age of 18, Kirby enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served as a rifle marksman in the Pacific Theater. Mr. Powell participated in action at Iwo Jima, Guam and the Philippines.He married Vernette Frawley in July of 1951 and together they made a loving home for their three children.Mr. Powell had many jobs during his lifetime: soda jerk at Screven Drug Company as a youth, salesman at Builder’s Supply, owner of Consumer Freezer Locker and then a helpful hardware man at Possum Eddy Hardware.He was a faithful member of Green Hill Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for 52 years. Mr. Powell also led the congregational singing. Mr. Kirby taught children songs they will always treasure, such as “The Lord’s Army” and “Climb, Climb Up Sunshine Mountain.”He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved his family deeply. In his last years, he enjoyed the affection of his great-grandchildren. He looked forward to the hugs, kisses, endless hair combings and knee bounces that came with each visit.After the death of his beloved wife, these small children gave him joy beyond measure.Survivors include his three children, Ray Powell (Kathy), Jeffrey Powell (Susan) and Heidi Mixson (Bruce); siblings, Fenton Powell (Betty), Sue McLeod and Charlie Powell (Sara); grandchildren, Jessica Tomlin (Andy), Christopher Powell, Bridget Gordon (Wyman), William Powell (Brittany), Emily Pirkle (Derrick), Laurel Powell, Hannah Powell and Rachel Powell; great-grandchildren, Ava Grayce Gordon, Isla Wren Gordon, Mixson Tomlin, Garrison Pirkle and Wilkes Tomlin; and several nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the Joiner-Anderson Screven Chapel from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.The service will take place on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Green Hill Baptist Church in Sylvania, Ga., at 11 a.m. with Wes Withrow officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.Pallbearers will be Jay Brinson, Kenneth Brower, Russell Brower, Marty Lee, Gregg Rowse and Davy Wells.Honorary pallbearers will be Charlie Boswell, Tommy Banks and Arnold Kimbrell.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in the name of Mr. Powell to the Alzheimer's Association, Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel, is in charge of all arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 16, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



