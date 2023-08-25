Obituary - Ray Daniel Mills Sr.

Ray Daniel Mills Sr. of Metter, Ga., passed away Friday morning, August 25, 2023, at his home in Metter, Georgia.

On June 27th of this year, Ray and Bobby Jo celebrated 50 years of marriage.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Paul Mills and Robert Lee Mills.

He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Jo Mills; a son, Ray “Tater” Mills Jr. (Sam Bates); a daughter, Dawn (Michael) Parker; granddaughters, Carson (Trace) Padgett and Kensley (Chase) Johnson; and a great-grandchild, Cope Padgett.

The funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 28th, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel in Metter, Ga. Interment will follow at Primitive Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 27, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, in Metter, Ga.

A full obituary will be released soon.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, August 26, 2023

