Obituary - Ramona Martin Dixon
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, West Chatham Chapel
Ramona Martin Dixon

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ramona Martin Dixon, on July 5, 2025, at her home in Savannah, Georgia ... "a rare jewel and a beauty with an angel's voice.”

As a cherished wife, mother, nana and great-grandmother, she shared her passion for music and filled our lives with laughter and love.

With a generous heart, she touched everyone who had the honor of knowing her. Countless memories shared by family and friends will live on for generations to come.

Mom was truly a blessing, and she will be missed beyond measure.

She leaves behind her loving husband, William A. Dixon; her daughters, Monalisa Burkhalter (Tim Beasley) and Kimberly Williams (Donnie); her stepdaughters, Stephanie Simmons (Michael) and Lori Bunn (Keith); eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sisters, Faye Beasley, Wanda Guyette and Regina Burkhalter; nieces and nephews.

She joins in eternal peace her parents, Virginia M. Horton and Otis Martin; her siblings, Marie Davis, Karen Vanderhoof, Bubba Martin and Craig Martin.

We extend a heart-felt invitation to join us in celebrating her life at the following services:

Date: Tuesday, July 15th, 2025

Location: Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, West Chatham Chapel, 901 U.S. Highway 80, Pooler, GA 31322.

Visitation: 11:30 a.m.—12:45 p.m.; chapel service: 1 p.m.—1:45 p.m.

Graveside service: 2:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, 315 Greenwich Road, Savannah, GA 31404.


Statesboro Herald, July 10, 2025

