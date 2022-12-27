Obituary - Patricia “Pat” Pye Royal

Patricia “Pat” Pye Royal passed away on Dec. 23, 2022, at her home in Statesboro, with her husband of 61 years by her side. Pat was a lifelong resident of Bulloch County, the daughter of the late Joseph Henry Pye Sr. and Daisy Dyches Pye. She was a Christian and member of New Hope United Methodist Church.

Many will recall Pat being the owner/operator of Southside Service Center, where she was familiar with every aspect of her business. After retiring, Pat enjoyed traveling. Fishing was also a favorite pasttime, but even if she didn’t get a nibble, if she had taken a good book to read, she was happy. However, her greatest love was for her family and the time spent with them.

Along with her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph H. Pye Jr., Bobby Gunter and Bobby Pye; and her sisters, Frances White, Margaret Clifton, Jane Brown and Shirley Harper.

Survivors include her husband, Woody; her son, Johnny Royal; a brother, Billy Gunter (JoAnn); and many nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends from 2–3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Deal Funeral Directors. The service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Deal Funeral Directors, with Reverend Janet Odegaard officiating. There will be a private graveside service at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jimmy McCall, Michael McCall, Matthew McCall, David Hendrix, Shane Johnson and Den Hagan. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org.

Statesboro Herald, December 27, 2022

