Obituary - Pat Nobles Chandler

Pat Nobles Chandler of Colonels Island, Midway, Ga., passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Clinch Memorial Hospital.

Pat was born in Charlotte, N.C. She grew up in Vidalia, Ga., and later moved to Statesboro, where she met her husband of 41 years, Kenneth William Chandler. They later made their permanent home on Colonels Island, where she was surrounded by a community of wonderful neighbors and friends.

Pat was employed both in Statesboro and Savannah as a medical manager at various doctors’ offices.

She was active in women’s civic organizations such as ABWA and served as president of the Savannah Area Medical Managers Association.

Pat’s love of gardening was evident by her carefully tended flower gardens and yard. She was a member of the Hemerocallis Society while propagating varieties of daylilies.

She was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fishing and touring inshore and offshore waters of the Georgia coast. She held the State of Georgia Saltwater Gamefish Record for women with her catch of a Great Barracuda.

Pat assisted her husband in guided tours of the coastal islands for the Georgia Conservancy.

Later, she began a children’s jewelry business, Bumble Beads by Pat, and was successful in supplying her creations to stores in many states across the country.

Pat was a caring, loving person, always sharing her beautiful smile with her family and friends. She gave so much of herself to help others and was extremely devoted to her nephew, Stewart Hamilton. They had a special love and bond for each other. She shared her love of the Georgia coast with him and instilled in him the excitement of being on the coastal waters. She delighted in being with him in every aspect of his life. His children became her only “grandchildren”. Aunt Pat loved them dearly.

Pat is survived by her husband, Kenneth William Chandler; her daughter, Tracy Chandler; her stepson, Will Chandler; her parents, Aileen and Kin Nobles; her brother, Steve Nobles; her sister, Jo (Keith) Hamilton; her nephew, Stewart (Joni) Hamilton; and her great-nieces and great-nephew, Anna-Hudson Hamilton, Chandler Hamilton and Asher Hamilton. She is also survived by her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Christine Smallwood and Charles Chandler, their children and her many loving North Carolina cousins.

A walk-through visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel.

The graveside service for family will be held on March 17, 2021, at Dorchester Cemetery.

Social-distancing practices will be in effect and masks are required to enter the funeral home.

Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home, Oglethorpe Chapel.

Statesboro Herald, March 16, 2021

