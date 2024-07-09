Obituary - Orren Lester Brannen Jr.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- Orren Lester Brannen Jr., age 95, passed away peacefully at home with his family on July 3, 2024.

Orren was an amazing man whose heart God designed to give, guide and love. His generosity knew no bounds, and his wisdom was valued by all who knew him.

He was born on October 21, 1928, in Statesboro, Ga., a son of the late Orren Lester and Ruby Parrish Brannen.

From age 11, Orren had the responsibility of managing the family farm until he left for Georgia Tech at the age of 16.

After two years of college, Orren joined the U.S. Army, where he served as an instructor for the 101st Airborne and received the World War II Victory Medal.

On September 15, 1950, Orren married Barbara Franklin, following a relationship that began early in first grade. During their 62 years of marriage, Barbara faithfully supported Orren in his work assignments across the Eastern U.S. and Holland. Barbara, a true southern lady full of grace and virtue, was Orren's earth angel, whom he often compared to Ruth of The Old Testament.

Orren graduated with a B.S. degree in industrial engineering from Georgia Tech. After graduation, he accepted a position with DuPont, where he worked in plant and project management in both the U.S. and Europe.

After a successful 33-year career, he and Barbara retired to North Myrtle Beach, S.C., where they enjoyed beach life and golfing.

Orren, an avid golfer, became a member of the Surf and Beach Club, where he won the 2008 Senior Club Championship.

Orren often said, "What a blessed man I am. I have four devoted children, six grandchildren, and nine great-granddaughters."

In addition, Orren had an amazing number of close and loyal friends, many of whom he met daily for coffee. His later years of life were greatly enriched by his special, loving friendship with Hilda Ross. Her support and devotion to Orren were unwavering.

Orren was a member of Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church and a generous supporter of several other ministries. He was a devoted follower of Christ and loved the Lord with all of his heart.

Orren was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Franklin Brannen, on July 30, 2013; three sisters, Carolyn (Ed) Bischel, Dean (Robert) Beacham, Joy (Elliott) Cobb; and in-laws, Annette King Macleod, James Macleod, Dave King and Paul Franklin Jr.

Survivors include his children, Gloria Bailey, Margaret (Jerry) Whitson, Dr. Jim (Jan) Brannen and Susan (Wayne) Brannen; grandchildren, Brooke (Cliff) Walker, McKenzie (Todd) Sholos, Lane (Florian) Schulenz, Dr. John (Jamie) Brannen, Dr. James (Kate) Brannen and Caroline (Draegen) Majors; and great-granddaughters, Ava Walker, Charlee and Tybee Schluenz, Lynley and Lola Brannen, Ellie, Hadley and Blakely Brannen and Collins Majors.

A private service will be held at a later date.

In remembrance of Orren's generous heart, memorials may be given in his honor to Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 277, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29597; or a charity or ministry of your choice.





Statesboro Herald, July 10, 2024

