By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Obituary - Ora Aliqueen “Queenie” Montgomery Gibson
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory
Ora Aliqueen “Queenie” Montgomery Gibson

Ora Aliqueen “Queenie” Montgomery Gibson passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Statesboro, Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Gibson; her parents, Tolbert and Leila Montgomery of Antioch, Bay Springs; and three sisters and two brothers.

She is survived by her sons, Charles H. “Chuck” Gibson Jr. (Kim), Jacksonville, Florida; and Rodney Tolbert Gibson of Ocala, Florida. She is also survived by one grandson, three granddaughters and four great-grandchildren, one sister, Lynn Montgomery McLelland (Doug) of Hattiesburg, Miss.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro with the Rev. Jody Bryant officiating.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.


Statesboro Herald, May 17, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter