Obituary - Ora Aliqueen “Queenie” Montgomery Gibson

Ora Aliqueen “Queenie” Montgomery Gibson passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Statesboro, Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Gibson; her parents, Tolbert and Leila Montgomery of Antioch, Bay Springs; and three sisters and two brothers.

She is survived by her sons, Charles H. “Chuck” Gibson Jr. (Kim), Jacksonville, Florida; and Rodney Tolbert Gibson of Ocala, Florida. She is also survived by one grandson, three granddaughters and four great-grandchildren, one sister, Lynn Montgomery McLelland (Doug) of Hattiesburg, Miss.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro with the Rev. Jody Bryant officiating.

Statesboro Herald, May 17, 2023

