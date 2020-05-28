Obituary - Obituary - Mrs. Minnie Pearl Finch

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Minnie Pearl Finch, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Brown’s Health and Rehab. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a homemaker.Minnie was preceded in death by her parents, Charley Finch and Ruby Hendrix Finch; and her brothers, Wilbur, Weldon, Charles, Harold and Bobby Finch.She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Portal.Surviving are a special niece and her husband, Debbie and Tim Frawley of Millen; her children, Alesia and Andrew Smith; and a sister, Janie Ruth Speller of South Carolina.The graveside service and burial will be Friday, May 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Brown’s Health and Rehab Activity Fund, 226 South College Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joinernaderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 29, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



