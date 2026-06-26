Obituary - Nell Godbee Burnsed

Nell Godbee Burnsed, age 81, passed away under the loving car of Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Georgia, ater an extended illness with progressive supranuclear palsy. Nell was born in Statesboro, Georgia, the firstborn daughter of James and Dorothy Newsome.

Growing up in Savannah, she was always an excellent student and graduated from Jenkins High School. She received her B.S. in elementary education from Georgia Southern College in Statesboro.

Nell loved the Lord, her family, her church and her children. Her focus was always om providing a loving Christian home for her family. She devoted her life to serving her family and others.

She was a member of the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, where she taught the Freida Beasley primary children's Sunday School Class for 25 years.

She loved music and had a beautiful voice. She sang alto in the church choir for 30 years.

Nell also loved flowers and plants and filled her home and yard with beautiful flowers. She owned and operated Leaf Lenders in Statesboro for a number of years before helping her sons start and run Express Tune & Lube for 15 years.

After her first loving husband, Robbie Godbee, died after 45 years of marriage, she married Rodney N. Burnsed. Nell and Rodney enjoyed travelling, gardening, serving in church and spending time with family before his passing after eight years of marriage.

One of Nell's favorite places was her condominium at Bull River Plantation on Wilmington Island. She loved relaxing on her back porch overlooking the marsh, enjoying the beautiful view and reading a book.

Nell was preceded in death by her mother and father, James and Dorothy Newsome; her sister, Jean Granger; her first husband, Robbie L. Godbee; her second husband, Rodney N. Burnsed; brothers-in-law, Charles Groover, Sonny Granger and Billy Godbee; as well as a granddaughter, Laura Donaldson.

Nell will be greatly missed by everyone who was blessed to know her.

She is survived by her three loving sons and daughters-in-law, John and Mary Godbee, Joey and Laura Godbee and Jerry and Hope Godbee; eight grandchildren, River (Kai) Godbee, Wyatt Godbee, Zachary Godbee, Emma Jayne Godbee, Darby Grace Godbee, Jameson Godbee, Alaina Godbee and Christopher (Tiffany) Donaldson. She is also survived by her two loving sisters and brother, Peggy Cook (Bill), Elaine Collins (Jim), David Newsome (Wendy); sister-in-law, Fay Godbee; a host of aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

The service will be held at Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church on Monday, June 29, 2026, at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. Elder Randy Waters will preside. Burial at Bulloch Memorial Gardens will follow.

Services in care of Bulloch Funeral Care and Cremation.

Statesboro Herald, June 27, 2026

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