Obituary - Neil Bush Jr.

POOLER, Ga. -- Royce Neil Bush Jr., 63, united with his heavenly Father Sunday, May 26, and was undoubtedly greeted with "Well done, good and faithful servant."

Neil was born in Vienna on November 20, 1960. He graduated from Unadilla High School and attended Berry College in Rome, Ga., on a music scholarship.

Neil later lived in Statesboro, then moved to Port Wentworth, where he founded Open Door Ministries, Inc., and Joel's Place.

Later, he obediently accepted the Lord's instruction to start and pastor a church.

Neil was a perfect example of the transformative power of Jesus Christ, and he lived and modeled a servant's heart.

Because of Neil's great musical talent, he was selected to join a high school band that traveled and performed in Europe. He later used this talent to serve the Lord. He ministered in many nations and was able to visit the Holy Land, which was his lifelong dream.

Neil loved spending time with his family and friends and cheering on the Georgia Southern Eagles football team.

Neil's smile and laugh lit up a room, and he had so much love and passion that will certainly be missed.

Neil was preceded in death by his father, Royce Bush; his brother, Steve Bush; his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Langford and Mr. and Mrs. Luther Bush; and his uncles, Covie Langford and Joseph H. Pye Jr.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Margie and Tommy Albritton of Unadilla; his son and daughter-in-law, Jayson and Alison Manalang of Pooler; grandchildren, Jaylison, Addyson and Madyson of Pooler; his brothers, Mike Hamsley of Palm Bay, Fla.; Jeff McVeigh and Chris McVeigh of Cordele; his sisters, Cindy Hamsley and Sharon Hamsley of Warner Robins, Shari Dean of Cordele; his nephew, Dustin Hamsley of Unadilla; and his nieces, Olivia Hamsley of Columbus, Ind.; Abbi and Alexis Hamsley of Titusville, Fla.; Kendra Hamsley of Cocoa Beach, Fla.; his uncles and aunts, Clay and Felicia Harrell of Dillard, Robert and Sandra Pye Geer of Statesboro, Elain Langford of Pinehurst, Larry and Kay Wilbanks of Vienna; and many cousins.

Neil was known by many titles such as pastor, son, father, Lolo, friend and many others. He has touched so many hearts and lives, and as a celebration of Neil's life, there will be a memorial service Saturday, June 8, at 11 a.m. at Spoken Word Outreach Ministries, 42 Keans Neck Road, Lobeco, SC 29931.

All expressions of sympathy are welcome, including flowers, cards and/or honorary donations to Open Door Ministries at www.odminc.org.





Statesboro Herald, June 4, 2024

