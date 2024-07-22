Obituary - Nancy Ann Ponder

Nancy Ann Ponder, age 77, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Friday, July 12, 2024, at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick.

Nancy was born in Brunswick, Ga., to parents, Carlton and Genie Purser. The family moved to Palatka, Fla., and then to Waynesboro, Ga., where she was raised.

She graduated from Waynesboro High School and attended Georgia Southern College (now University).

She worked as an administrative assistant at local businesses in Waynesboro and Statesboro, most recently at Georgia Southern University.

Nancy was an active member of Methodist and Baptist churches, serving with distinction in the United Methodist Women organization. She was very involved in family genealogy and served as the state chair for Georgia Red Hat Society.

Nancy also loved animals, her dogs and her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Carlton Miller Purser; and mother, Genie Belle Proctor Hollingsworth.

She is survived by three children, Jennifer Parker McDaniel (Adrian) of Evans, Ga.; Charles West Parker Jr. (Donna) of Cairo, Ga.; and Constance Lee Parker (DJ) of Waverly, Ga.; a brother, Thomas Howard Purser (Kay) of Hazlehurst, Ga.; six grandchildren and three nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Georgia Alzheimer’s Foundation.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, July 23, 2024

