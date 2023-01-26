Obituary - Ms. Sylvia Williams

Ms. Sylvia Williams, age 63, of Statesboro, Ga., passed peacefully away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Brown’s Health and Rehabilitation Center after a brief illness.She was a Bulloch County native and a member of Spirit Filled Baptist Church. She then later joined her family church, Second Saint John Missionary Baptist Church.She is survived by her sisters, Bonnie (James) Pryor of Register, Ga.; Mary Jo Williams and Annette Williams, both of Statesboro, Ga.; brother, Booker T. Johnson of Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Second Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, 1212 McDougald Parkway, Statesboro, GA, with the Rev. Craig R. Tremble as eulogist.Sylvia will lie in state from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.Interment will be in the cemetery of Second Saint John Missionary Baptist Church.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Celebration of life services have been entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, January 26, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



