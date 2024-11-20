Obituary - Ms. Shirley Garrison

“To live in hearts we leave behind, is not to die.”

Ms. Shirley Garrison, age 75, passed peacefully away on Friday, November 8, 2024, at St. Joseph's Hospital of Savannah, Ga., after an extended illness.

She was a Bryan County native, having resided in New York for many years, retiring as a licensed clinical social worker in the states of New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. She returned back to her hometown of Pembroke, Ga., in the year of 2012.

She is survived by her son, Lawrence Thomas, Pembroke, Ga.; sister, Gwendolyn Watkins, Washington, D.C.; brothers, Ronald Garrison and Jessie Garrison, both of Pembroke, Ga.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2024, from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 185 Poplar Street, Pembroke, GA 31321, with the Rev. Dr. Francys Johnson as pastor/eulogist.

Ms. Shirley Garrison will lie in state from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Interment will be at the Steven Grove Cemetery, Cemeteries Road, Pembroke, GA 31321.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Statesboro Herald, November 21, 2024

