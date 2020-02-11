Obituary - Ms. Mildred Yarbrough

FORT STOCKTON, Texas -- Ms. Mildred Yarbrough, age 95, died Friday, February 7, 2020, at Pecos County Memorial Hospital in Fort Stockton, Texas.The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Elliot Other Yarbrough and Carrie Proveau Yarbrough. She lived most of her life in Georgia, Florida and most recently in Texas.She was a retired technician from Proctor and Gamble Company.She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, Lloyd Grant Simmons and Charles Richard Chenault; a grandson, Zachary William Murphy; and her sisters, Betty Laudermilk and Doris Duggar.Surviving are a daughter, Linda Chenault of Alpine, Texas; a son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Terri Murphy of Townsend, Ga.; a brother, Griffin Yarbrough of Statesboro; her grandchildren, Lori Glover, Adrienne Laird, Bard Dreyfus, Adam Dreyfus, Robert Simmons, Elizabeth Simmons, Tim Chenault and Jonathan Murphy; 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.The graveside service and burial will be Friday, February 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.The family will receive visitors following the service.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 11, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



