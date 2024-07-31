Obituary - Ms. Mary Ruth Hines

Ms. Mary Ruth Hines, age 83, of Pembroke, Ga., passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah, Ga., after a brief illness.

She was a Bryan County native and retired from Bryan Oil Company after 20 years of dedicated service.

Mary was a faithful member of the Cypress Bay Baptist Church of Pembroke, where she served as the president of the Usher Board and as the church mother.

She is survived by her children, David Crawford and Sandra Crawford, both of Pembroke, Ga.; and Rosemary (Tony) Powers, Richmond Hill, Ga.; sisters, Gloria Ingram, Pembroke, Ga.; and Yolanda White, Savannah, Ga.; brothers, Thomas (Jerline) Shuman Sr., Pembroke, Ga.; and Cecil (Margie) Shuman, Hinesville, Ga.; 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, August 2, 2024, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Cypress Bay Baptist Church, 281 Charles Shuman Road, Pembroke, GA 31321. Interment will be at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, 85 Bird Cemetery Road, Ellabell, GA.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Statesboro Herald, August 1, 2024

